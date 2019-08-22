News World News

Thursday 22 August 2019

Russia sends robot into space to test out new booster rocket

The capsule was launched by a new Soyuz 2.1a rocket.

A Soyuz capsule is launched by a new Soyuz 2.1a rocket from the launch pad at Russia’s space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Russia has sent a humanoid robot to the International Space Station as part of tests on a new rocket that is expected to replace the current vehicle.

The Soyuz capsule, which typically carries a space crew, blasted off from the Russia-leased launch pad in Kazakhstan at 8.38am (0338 GMT) on Thursday carrying the Fedor robot.

The capsule was launched by a new Soyuz 2.1a rocket which has only been used to launch unmanned vehicles.

The new booster rocket is expected to replace the Soyuz-FG rocket next year.

The robot, which was in the commander’s seat, holding a small Russian flag in its right hand, sent out a tweet shortly after the orbiting saying that the first part of onboard tests went as planned.

