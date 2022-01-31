| 8.5°C Dublin

Russia responds to US proposal to de-escalate Ukraine crisis

A State Department official declined to offer details of the response.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations (Richard Drew/AP) Expand

Close

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations (Richard Drew/AP)

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations (Richard Drew/AP)

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations (Richard Drew/AP)

By Edith M Lederer, Associated Press

The Russian government has sent a written response to a US proposal aimed at de-escalating the Ukraine crisis, according to Biden administration officials.

The Russian response comes as the Biden administration continues to press the Kremlin to de-escalate a growing crisis on the Ukraine border, where some 100,000 Russian troops have massed.

Russia&rsquo;s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya (Richard Drew/AP) Expand

Close

Russia&rsquo;s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya (Richard Drew/AP)

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya (Richard Drew/AP)

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya (Richard Drew/AP)

A State Department official declined to offer details of the response, saying it “would be unproductive to negotiate in public” and they would leave it up to Russia to discuss their counterproposal.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy