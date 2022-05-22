Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

Russia pressed its offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the outcome of the gruelling conflict would determine whether his country’s fate lay with the West or under Moscow’s domination.

After declaring its full control of a sprawling seaside steel plant that was the last defensive holdout in the port city of Mariupol, the Russian military launched artillery and missile attacks in Ukraine’s industrial heartland, seeking to expand the territory Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014.

In a Saturday night video address to the nation, Mr Zelensky described the situation in the Donbas as “really hard” but “the fact that we are able to say this on the 87th day of a full-scale war against Russia is good news”.

“Every day that our defenders take away from these offensive plans of Russia, disrupting them, is a concrete contribution to the approach of the main day. The desired day that we are all looking forward to and fighting for: Victory Day,” the president said.

Mr Zelensky’s remarks came as Poland’s president prepared to meet with him to support Ukraine’s goal of becoming a candidate for European Union membership, an issue set to be decided at an EU summit in late June.

As the West rallies behind Ukraine, Polish president Andrzej Duda made an unannounced visit to Kyiv and on Sunday became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war.

Poland, which has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees since Russia invaded its neighbour, has become a major gateway for western humanitarian aid and weapons going into Ukraine.

The government in Warsaw is also a strong supporter of Ukraine’s desire to join the European Union.

Mr Zelensky stressed on Saturday that the EU should consider Ukraine’s desire to join the 27-nation bloc as soon as possible within the context of Russia’s invasion.

“I want to emphasise that our European integration path is not just about politics,” Mr Zelensky said. “It’s about quality of life. And about the fact that Ukrainians perceive the values of life in the same way as the vast majority of Europeans.”

Russia appeared to have made slow grinding moves forward in the Donbas in recent days. It intensified efforts to capture Sievierodonetsk, the main city under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province, which together with Donetsk province makes up the Donbas.

Luhansk governor Serhii Haidai said the only functioning hospital in the city had just three doctors and enough supplies for 10 days.

In a general staff morning report, Russia also said that it was preparing to resume its offensive toward Slovyansk, a city in Donetsk province that is critical to Russia’s objective of capturing all of eastern Ukraine and saw fierce fighting last month after Moscow’s troops backed off from Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky has emphasised that the Donbas remains part of Ukraine and his forces were fighting to liberate it.

With Russia claiming to have taken nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters from the besieged Mariupol steel plant prisoner, concerns grew about their fate and that of the city’s remaining residents. Mariupol is now in ruins, with more than 20,000 residents feared dead.

The Russian defence ministry released video footage of Ukrainian soldiers being detained after announcing that its forces had removed the last fighters from the Mariupol plant’s extensive underground tunnels. It said a total of 2,439 had surrendered.

Family members of the fighters, who came from a variety of military and law enforcement units, have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war and eventually returned to Ukraine.

Deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Saturday that Ukraine “will fight for the return” of every one of them.

For weeks, the Azovstal steel plant was the last defensive holdout in Mariupol and became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity. Its seizure gave Russian president Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began nearly three months ago.

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.



The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 22 May 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/ADtzxj3fKp



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Df2mckaMNh — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 22, 2022

Denis Pushilin, the pro-Kremlin head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, vowed the Ukrainian fighters from the plant would face tribunals. He said the fighters included some foreign nationals, but he did not provide details.

A prominent member of Russia’s parliament, Leonid Slutsky, said Moscow was studying the possibility of exchanging the Azovstal fighters for Viktor Medvedchuk, a wealthy Ukrainian with close ties to Mr Putin who faces criminal charges in Ukraine, the Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Mr Slutsky later walked back those remarks, saying he agreed with Mr Pushilin that their fate should be decided by a tribunal.

The Ukrainian government has not commented on Russia’s claim of capturing Azovstal. Ukraine’s military had told the fighters their mission was complete and they could come out. It described their extraction as an evacuation, not a mass surrender.