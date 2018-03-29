Russia plans retaliation over UK ex-spy attack ‘swindle’

The ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Russian response will come “in the nearest time”.

Two dozen countries, including the US and many EU nations, have ordered more than 150 Russian diplomats out this week in a show of solidarity with Britain.

Russian talk shows may have produced 24 or 234 versions of Salisbury attack, but British press sticks to ONE, unsupported by any facts. So much for free and independent media holding government to account. pic.twitter.com/862TfBVkxC — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 29, 2018

Ms Zakharova said the expulsions came after “colossal” pressure from Washington and London, adding that the nations that succumbed to it “made a grave mistake”.