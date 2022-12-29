Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine

Ukrainian border guards receive donations of food and gifts from their families and people in general, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sloviansk, Ukraine. Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Russian missiles hit Ukraine on Thursday in the biggest wave of strikes in weeks, damaging power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing winter weather.

Russia fired 69 missiles at energy facilities and Ukrainian forces shot down 54, Ukrainian military chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

Local officials said attacks killed at least two people around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The strikes also wounded at least seven people across the country, although the toll of the attacks was growing as officials assessed the day’s events.

Russia dispatched explosive drones to selected regions overnight before broadening the barrage with air and sea-based missiles, the Ukrainian air force said.

Air-raid sirens rang out across the country, and the military activated air-defence systems in Kyiv, the regional administration said.

Russia has attacked Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October while its ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of power outages in the capital, asking people to stockpile water and to charge their electronic devices.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the attacks “senseless barbarism”.

The Ukrainian military has reclaimed swaths of Russian-occupied territory in the country’s north-east and south, and continues to resist persistent Russia attempts to seize all of the industrial Donbas region in the east.

At the same time, Moscow has targeted Ukrainian power facilities and other key infrastructure in a bid to weaken the country’s resolve and force it to negotiate on Russian terms.

The time between strikes has increased in recent weeks, though, leading some commentators to theorise Russia is trying to ration its missile supply.

The Ukrainian military has reported success in shooting down incoming Russian missiles and explosive drones in earlier attacks but many cities have gone without heat, internet and electricity for hours or days at a time.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said a number of energy facilities were damaged during what he said was the 10th such large-scale attack on his country.

“Russia is trying to deprive Ukrainians of light before the New Year,” Mr Shmyhal wrote in a Telegram post. He said that emergency blackouts may be necessary “in some areas”.

About 90pc of Lviv was without electricity, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram. Trams and trolley buses were not working, and residents might experience water interruptions, he said.

Most of the southern city of Odesa and nearby areas were left without power, Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said in a video statement on Thursday evening. Ukrainian air defence systems shot down 21 Russian missiles, he said, but some hit infrastructure.