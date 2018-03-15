The Russian military says it has extended a “humanitarian pause” in fighting for two days in a part of Syria’s embattled eastern Ghouta enclave, just outside of Damascus.

Russia extends pause in Syrian rebel enclave outside Damascus

The Russian Defence Ministry said the halt on Thursday and Friday is focused on the town of Douma.

It claims the pause has allowed growing numbers of civilians to reach safety. Major General Yuri Yevtushenko was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying 131 people left the area through the humanitarian corridor on Wednesday.

Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin said 100 people are expected to be evacuated on Thursday. Moscow ordered the daily humanitarian pauses late last month, but few civilians have left.

Activists said continued government shelling and air strikes killed at least 20 civilians on Wednesday in eastern Ghouta.

Press Association