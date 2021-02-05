Russia expels Western diplomats over Navalny rally

In this photo provided by the Babuskinsky District Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation, in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared in a Moscow court on Friday for the second time this week, this time on a charge of slandering a World War II veteran. The politician, who was ordered earlier this week to serve two years and eight months in prison, slammed the hearing as a “disgusting PR trial” intended by the Kremlin to disparage him. (Babuskinsky District Court Press Service via AP)

Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it is expelling diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany for attending a rally in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The diplomats were being declared “persona non grata” after they allegedly took part in “unlawful” rallies in support of Mr Navalny on January 23, the ministry said.

Mass protests in support of Mr Navalny took place that day all across Russia.

Diplomats from Sweden and Poland in St Petersburg and from Germany in Moscow took part in the rallies, it said, and their actions were “unacceptable and inappropriate for their diplomatic status”.

They are required to leave Russia “in the nearest future”, a ministry statement said.

The announcement of the expulsions came as the European Union’s top diplomat told Russia’s foreign minister the treatment of Mr Navalny represents “a low point” in the relations between Brussels and Moscow.

PA Media