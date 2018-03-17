Russia expels 23 British diplomats in stand-off over spy poisoning

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it is also ordering the closure of the British Council in Russia and ending an agreement to reopen the British consulate in St Petersburg.

The statement said the government could take further measures if Britain takes any more “unfriendly” moves toward Russia.

It ordered the diplomats to leave within a week.

British Prime Minister Theresa May this week expelled 23 Russian diplomats and severed high-level contacts over the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

They remain in critical condition in hospital.