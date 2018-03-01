News World News

Thursday 1 March 2018

Russia developing new nuclear arsenal ‘invulnerable to interception’

Vladimir Putin highlighted the capabilities of a nuclear-powered cruise missile and underwater drone.

Mr Putin said the new weapons are 'invulnerable to interception' (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Vladimir Putin said Russia has tested new nuclear weapons which are immune to enemy interception.

The Russian president said the weapons include a nuclear-powered cruise missile and an underwater drone.

Mr Putin said in a state-of-the-nation speech that the high-speed cruise missile, tested last autumn, has an unlimited range and is capable of penetrating any missile defence.

He said the high-speed underwater drone is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead which could target both aircraft carriers and coastal facilities.

Mr Putin said Russia has also tested a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), called Sarmat, with a range and a number of warheads exceeding the capabilities of its predecessor.

