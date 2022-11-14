Russia denies foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital in Bali

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said.

Four Indonesian government and medical officials said Mr Lavrov, 72, received treatment at the Sanglah Hospital in the provincial capital, Denpasar.

Two of those people said Mr Lavrov had been treated for a heart condition.

The hospital did not immediately comment.

But Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova later denied that Mr Lavrov had been hospitalised but did not address whether he had received treatment.

She posted a video of Mr Lavrov, looking healthy in a T-shirt and shorts, in which he was asked to comment on the report of his treatment.

“They’ve been writing about our president for 10 years that he’s fallen ill. It’s a game that is not new in politics,” Mr Lavrov says in the video.

Russia’s state news agency Tass cited Mr Lavrov as saying: “I’m in the hotel, reading materials for the summit tomorrow.”

Mr Lavrov is the highest-ranking Russian official at the gathering, which US President Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping and other leaders are attending.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attendance at the G20 had been uncertain until last week, when officials confirmed he would not come and that Russia would be represented by Mr Lavrov instead.

Fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to be among the issues discussed at the two-day G20 meeting, which brings together officials from countries representing more than 80% of the world’s economic output.