Russia claims its military ‘foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin’ which was attempt to assassinate Putin

Vladimir Putin is said to be safe (Sputnik/Pool/AP) — © Mikhail Klimentyev

Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones.

The Kremlin branded the alleged overnight attack as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces had disabled the drones before they could strike.

It said there had been no damage caused nor casualties incurred, and did not provide any other details.

The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

A view of empty Red Square closed for Victory Parade preparation with the Historical Museum, right, and the Kremlin Towers in the background (AP) — © Alexander Zemlianichenko

There were no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin did not present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Mr Putin’s life ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit”, the Tass report said, quoting the statement.