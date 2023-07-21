Russia bombs Ukraine ports and threatens ships as Kyiv deploys cluster munitions
Russia mounts third straight night of air strikesUS says Ukraine using cluster munitions, making an impactUN Security Council will discuss end of grain dealMoscow says not preparing to attack civilian ships in Black Sea
Russia jolted world grain markets with an escalation in the Black Sea, mounting a third straight night of air strikes on Ukrainian ports and issuing a threat against Ukraine-bound vessels to which Kyiv responded in kind.