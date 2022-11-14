| 10.5°C Dublin

Russia bans 100 Canadians including Margaret Atwood and Jim Carrey

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said they were banned because of involvement in ‘formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course’.

By Associated Press Reporter

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organisations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course”.

