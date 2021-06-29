| 17.5°C Dublin

Russia announces largest daily death toll as pandemic surges

There has been low vaccine uptake in the country.

A man rides a bicycle past a closed dance floor belted with police tape due to coronavirus in a park in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP) Expand

A man rides a bicycle past a closed dance floor belted with police tape due to coronavirus in a park in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Russian authorities have reported 652 new coronavirus deaths, the highest daily tally in the pandemic.

The new record comes as Russia struggles to cope with a surge in infections and deaths and low vaccine uptake.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force has been registering over 20,000 new coronavirus cases and around 600 deaths every day since last Thursday.

On Tuesday, 20,616 new contagions were recorded.

Medical workers carry a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemiianichenko/AP) Expand

Close

Medical workers carry a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemiianichenko/AP)

Russian officials have blamed the surge, which started in early June, on Russians’ lax attitude toward taking necessary precautions, growing prevalence of more infectious variants and laggard vaccination rates.

Although Russia was among the first countries to announce and deploy a coronavirus vaccine, only about 14% of the population has received at least one shot.

Russia’s coronavirus task force has reported nearly 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the pandemic and 134,545 deaths.

