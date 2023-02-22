Russia and China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, right, welcomes the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi for their talks in Moscow (Alexander Nemenov/Pool/AP)

Russia and China have showcased their deepening ties in a series of meetings in Moscow closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer a stronger support to the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.

The visit by Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official, comes as the conflict in Ukraine continues to upend the global diplomatic order.

Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War and ties between China and the US are also under serious strain.

Moscow suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty with Washington this week.

And the US expressed concern in recent days that China could provide arms and ammunition to Russia.

Mr Wang held talks with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and met President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at the start of their talks, Mr Lavrov said “our ties have continued to develop dynamically, and despite high turbulence in the global arena we have shown the readiness to speak in defence of each other’s interests”.

Mr Wang responded in kind, underlining Beijing’s focus on deepening ties with Russia — a relationship it says has “no limits”.

China has pointedly refused to criticise the invasion of Ukraine — echoing Moscow’s claim the US and Nato are to blame for provoking the Kremlin while blasting the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia.

Russia, in turn, has staunchly supported China amid tensions with the US over Taiwan.

The two nations have held a series of military drills showing off their increasingly close defence ties.

The rapprochement has worried the West, leading US secretary of state Antony Blinken to warn that any Chinese involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort would be a “serious problem”.

Mr Wang’s talks with Mr Lavrov followed his meeting on Tuesday with Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, who called for closer co-operation with Beijing to counter what he described as western efforts to maintain dominance by thwarting an alliance between China and Russia.

The visit took place against a backdrop of grinding battles in Ukraine as neither side appeared to gain momentum, following weeks of virtual stalemate during the winter.

Ukraine’s presidential office said on Wednesday that at least seven civilians were killed over the previous 24 hours. Battles remained the most intense in eastern areas, Ukrainian officials said.

In the partially occupied Donetsk region, the Ukrainian governor of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, accused the Kremlin’s forces of adopting “scorched-earth tactics” as they pummelled cities, towns and villages.

In the neighbouring Luhansk region, also largely occupied, the Russian army tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the city of Kreminna, but after a “very heavy battle” the attack subsided, Luhansk governor Serhii Haidai said.

The growing relationship between China and Russia is another example of the ways the war has spread into perilous new terrain.

Mr Putin’s announcement on Tuesday that Russia will suspend its participation in the New Start Treaty, raising new concerns about the fate of the arms pact, which was already on life support.

The move follows Moscow’s decision last autumn to allow the resumption of US inspections of its nuclear sites but also its refusal to hold a scheduled round of consultations under the pact.

The lower house of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday quickly endorsed Mr Putin’s move to suspend the treaty, with officials and politicians casting it as an 11th-hour warning to Washington amid the tensions over Ukraine.