Rupert Murdoch’s marriage U-turn: Why did he and ‘final fiancee’ call it quits after a fortnight?

His family’s concerns and her outspoken views may have led to the end of the celebrity engagement that made front-page news

Ann Lesley Smith has a motto: “Where your problems are, there is a pearl.” But when it comes to the problems with her recent engagement to Rupert Murdoch, it seems there was not so much a pearl as a major, insurmountable rock – and it wasn’t the one he proposed with, an 11-carat diamond worth about €2.3m.