Sunday 7 July 2019

Running of the Bulls opening sees two people gored

Bulls are run every morning and killed in afternoon bullfights during the nine-day San Fermin fiesta.

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
The opening bull run of this year’s San Fermin festival in Pamplona has left at least five people injured, including two who were gored by bulls.

Red Cross spokesman Jose Aldaba says the most seriously injured were treated at the main regional hospital following the race, which lasted 2 minutes and 41 seconds.

The six bulls, accompanied by tame bullocks, ran together in a pack for most of the 850-metre course to the city’s bullring. One of them stumbled toward the end, causing panic and at least one goring when it charged at some racers.

(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta, where the bulls are run every morning and killed in afternoon bullfights, draws around one million visitors annually.

