A long-distance runner who claimed to have jogged the length of New Zealand in a record time of 18 days and eight hours has admitted he was driven for parts of the route.

Runner admits being driven for parts of New Zealand endurance challenge

Perry Newburn, 64, was fuelled by hash browns and chocolate milkshakes for the 1,800 mile journey which, appropriately, finished in a town called Bluff.

He averaged close to three marathons per day during the journey, but has since said he would not claim the record “for some obvious reasons”.

He has done it! 18 days 8 hours and 42 mins for 2113s from Cape Reinga to Bluff! #lengthofnzrun2018 Posted by The last Hurrah - Length of NZ 2018 on Tuesday, November 20, 2018

He wrote: “There were parts of the run where road/bridge conditions were totally unsafe to run and therefore I made the call to be driven through these parts — these decisions were my decisions.

He also cited stormy conditions and sleep deprivation as problems he experienced during the run.

The purpose of the run was to raise money for an autism charity, Mr Newburn said.

To date, more than 7,000 New Zealand dollars (£3,800) has been pledged by nearly 200 people.

