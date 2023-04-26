‘Runaway’ Dubai princess Latifa says in Instagram post: ‘I am totally free’

Princess Latifa and former President of Ireland Mary Robinson at their meeting in Dubai

An Instagram account purporting to belong to Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed, has said that she is “totally free”.

The account also posted a lengthy statement alleging to be from Latifa al Maktoum.

This comes two years after the publication of videos in which she claimed her family was holding her hostage in Dubai. This followed a failed attempt from Latifa to escape the UAE in March 2018.

Latifa was allegedly held under house arrest for years after this, with sporadic images of her released to the media, claiming that she “lives as she wishes”.

The video became worldwide news and a story that saw former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, become embroiled in it after she had dinner with Latifa at the request of her mother, Haya.

Photographs of Mrs Robinson, a former UN Commissioner for Human Rights, and Sheikha Latifa were issued by the United Arab Emirates. Officials in Dubai said Ms Robinson was assured Latifa was in "the loving care of her family".

Mrs Robinson described Latifa at the time as “a very likeable young woman but clearly troubled, clearly needs the medical care she's receiving”.

Mrs Robinson later said on The Late Late Show that attending the lunch was “a mistake”.

In the Instagram post on Wednesday evening, it is claimed that Latifa is “living an independent life”. The photograph attached is of a well-known tourist destination in Austria.

“I want to share my sincere gratitude to everyone who has shown compassion towards me over the past few years. In that time, my life has changed in so many ways and I am looking forward to the next chapter.

“I was recently made aware of media inquiries for a piece which casts doubt on my freedom because I have not spoken publicly about what has happened. I gave statements via my lawyers and posted personal travel photos with friends and family thinking that it would be enough.

“I can understand it from the outside perspective of seeing someone so outspoken fall off the grid and have others speak on her behalf, especially after everything that has happened which appears to make me look like I'm being controlled. I am totally free and living an independent life. I live in Dubai for most of the year and can travel also, which is what I want,” the statement said.

Latifa is not the first daughter of Sheikh Mohammed to try and escape the family; in 2000, Princess Shamsa also attempted to abscond while holidaying in England and claimed she was injected and given tablets before being flown back to Dubai on a private jet.