Rumours fuelled far-right protest after killing in German city

Protests in the German city of Chemnitz were fuelled by unsubstantiated claims that the victim of a fatal stabbing was protecting a woman from harassment by migrants, authorities say.

A picture widely shared on social media urged people to attend a march in the eastern city on Monday to “commemorate the courageous person who lost his life trying to protect a woman”.

People lay down flowers and candles at the scene of an altercation in Chemnitz (Jens Meyer/AP)

Chemnitz prosecutors’ spokeswoman Ingrid Burghart said on Wednesday “there is absolutely no evidence that harassment was a reason for this dispute”, in which a German man was killed.

A 22-year-old Syrian and a 21-year-old Iraqi were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the killing.

At least 18 people were injured when far-right extremists attending the protest clashed with counter-demonstrators, as police tried to separate the sides.

