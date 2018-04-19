Rudy Giuliani to join Trump legal team in Russia probe
The addition of Mr Giuliani adds an experienced litigator and former US attorney in Manhattan.
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is joining the legal team defending President Donald Trump in the special counsel’s Russia investigation.
That is according to a statement from Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.
President Trump has struggled to add lawyers to his legal team since the resignation of John Dowd last month.
The statement from Mr Sekulow quotes President Trump as saying, “Rudy is great” and saying that Mr Giuliani wants to get “this matter quickly resolved for the good of the country”.
Mr Giuliani will be joining a legal team that has been negotiating the terms of a possible Trump interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.
Two other former federal prosecutors will also be joining President Trump’s legal team.
Press Association