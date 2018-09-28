RSA Insurance has warned that weather-related losses in the UK have dented profits.

RSA blown off course by bad weather

The insurer said its UK and London business made an underwriting loss of £70 million in the third quarter as it was stung by higher weather, large losses and attritional claims, particularly in its marine division.

RSA said pre-tax profit in the year to date is higher than 2017 but lower on an underlying basis as a result.

Boss Stephen Hester said: "RSA's international businesses performed well in quarter three, making strong progress against our best-in-class ambitions.

Boss Stephen Hester said: “RSA’s international businesses performed well in quarter three, making strong progress against our best-in-class ambitions.

“However, our UK and ‘London market’ business reported an underwriting loss, which is disappointing.

“Actions to improve in the UK are well under way and we are determined to restore satisfactory performance whilst continuing our progress internationally.”

The firm’s weather woes come after a difficult 2017, when three major hurricanes in the US and Caribbean as well as earthquakes in Mexico hammered the sector hard.

However, RSA’s international arm – which spans Scandinavia, Canada, Ireland and the Middle East – is delivering a profit.

Net written premiums for the year to date are up 1% at £4.9 billion, although 2% lower on a headline basis.

