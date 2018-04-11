Royals snub world leaders

The couple will not have an official list of political leaders on the guest list when they marry on May 19. Former US president Barack Obama has also missed out on an invitation.

"It has been decided an official list of political leaders - both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesman said. "Her majesty's government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household."

Royal sources said the guest list will be restricted to those who have a direct relationship with the couple, and was taken both because St George's Chapel is relatively small, and because the prince is not in the direct line of succession.