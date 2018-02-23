Royal Bank of Scotland swings to first profit in a decade

The figure compares to a £6.95 billion loss which the lender reported a year ago, which was one of the biggest since its Government bailout in 2008, as it dealt with conduct charges, legacy and restructuring costs.

Analysts had been pencilling in a full-year attributable loss of £592 million for 2017, with consensus figures also pointing to £2.7 billion in conduct and litigation costs.

Friday’s figures take into account conduct and litigation costs of £1.29 billion, part of which was to help cover costs to deal with claims that it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.