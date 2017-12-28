Roy Moore files lawsuit to block Alabama Senate result

Roy Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the US Senate race.

Mr Moore filed a lawsuit on Wednesday evening in Montgomery Circuit Court, 14 hours ahead of Thursday's meeting of a state canvassing board to officially declare Mr Jones the winner of the December 12 election.

Mr Jones defeated his Republican opponent by about 20,000 votes. Mr Moore's attorney wrote in the lawsuit that he believed there were irregularities and said there should be a fraud investigation and eventually a new election.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said on Wednesday evening that Mr Jones will be certified as the winner on Thursday. He said so far his office has found no evidence of fraud.

AP "This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone," Mr Moore said.

In the complaint, Mr Moore's attorneys noted the higher than expected turnout in the race, particularly in Jefferson County, and said that his numbers were suspiciously low in about 20 Jefferson County precincts. Mr Merrill said he has so far not found evidence of voter fraud but that his office will investigate any complaint that Mr Moore submits.

Mr Moore has not conceded the race to Mr Jones and has sent several fundraising emails to supporters asking for donations to investigate claims of voter fraud.

The rivals were competing to fill the US Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Mr Moore's campaign was wounded by accusations against him of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago.

