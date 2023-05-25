Rory Best finishes 330km endurance walk fundraiser for child cancer services

Rory Best at the start of his walk with 14-year-old Naomi Howlin (Marc O’Sullivan/Cancer Fund for Children/PA)

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Former Ireland rugby captain Rory Best has raised more than 600,000 euros for child cancer services after completing a 330km 10-day walk across the country.