Romanians are voting for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalise same-sex marriage.

Romanians vote on changing the definition of marriage

The country’s Central Electoral Bureau said 5.72% of voters had cast a ballot on Saturday in the two-day referendum. The vote requires a 30% turnout to be valid.

The conservative Coalition for Family initiated the referendum, backed by the influential Romanian Orthodox Church.

The vote has taken place over two days (AP)

During Sunday services, priests are expected to encourage the faithful to vote.

The proposed amendment would change the definition of family in Romania’s Constitution to make marriage a union between a man and a woman instead of between “spouses”.

Same-sex marriage is already illegal in Romania.

Opponents say the new constitutional language could make LGBT people feel more like second-class citizens and could discriminate against non-traditional families.

