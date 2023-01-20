Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Andrew Tate detention

A judge in Romania has granted prosecutors another request to extend the arrest of Andrew Tate by 30 days.

The social media personality has been detained in the country for weeks as prosecutors investigate a case of human trafficking case and rape.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen with 4.7 million Twitter followers, was initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and being part of an organised crime gang.

His brother Tristan and two Romanian women have been detained in the same case.

Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman from Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Diicot, said prosecutors requested a second 30-day extension to keep all four in detention – while investigations continue – on Thursday.

That request was granted on Friday, Ms Bolla said.

The judge’s decision came after all four lost an appeal last week at a Bucharest court, which ruled to uphold a judge’s December 30 move to uphold an earlier decision to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.