Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv at the start of March, according a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The Russian oligarch and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian delegation developed symptoms that included red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources familiar with the matter said.

The Chelsea FC owner accepted a request by Ukraine at the end of February to help negotiate an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion just days after it started. The Kremlin said last week that he played an early role in peace talks, but that the process was now in the hands of the two sides’ negotiating teams.

The sources told the Wall Street Journal they blamed the suspected poisoning attack on hard-liners in Moscow who they said wanted to sabotage talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Mr Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators, who include Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, have since recovered and their lives are not in danger, according to the sources.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, who has met with Mr. Abramovich, was not affected, they said. Mr Zelensky’s spokesman said he had no information about the suspected incident.

In response to the report, investigative news outlet Bellingcat said that three members of the delegation attending the peace talks on the night of 3 March experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons. One of the victims was Mr Abramovich, it said on Twitter.

Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov took part in the negotiations, according to Bellingcat, although it was unclear whether he was personally affected by the suspected poisoning.

Three members of the negotiating team retreated to an apartment in Kyiv later on the night of 3 March and reportedly felt initial symptoms that did not abate until the morning.

On 4 March, the group of negotiators drove from the capital to Lviv on the way to Poland and then Turkey’s capital Istanbul, to continue informal negotiations with the Russian side, Bellingcat said.

Chemical weapons specialists told the outlet that the symptoms were most likely the result of poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon, with microwave irradiation another but less probable hypothesis.

The experts said the dosage and type of toxin used was likely insufficient to cause life-threatening damage, and was probably intended to scare the victims.

A source told The Guardian that Mr Abramovich lost his sight for several hours before being treated in Turkey.

Mr Abramovich was asked by Ukraine last month to help mediate because of his background in Russia, where he amassed wealth in the 1990s period of post-communist privatisation.

Under Mr Putin, Mr Abramovich served as governor of the remote Arctic region of Chukotka in Russia’s Far East before buying Chelsea in 2003.

Last week, Mr Abramovich flew from Istanbul to Moscow to meet the Russian president and deliver a handwritten note from Mr Zelensky outlining the terms Ukraine would consider agreeing to in order to end the month-long war, according to The Times.

The Chelsea FC owner was among several Russian billionaires added to sanctions lists in recent weeks to try to isolate President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, who also holds Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, has denied having close ties to Putin.

Last week a yacht belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has docked in Turkey’s Aegean Sea resort of Bodrum, Turkish media has reported.

Turkey’s private NTV television said the Bermuda-flagged luxury yacht Solaris docked at the southern port in Turkey — which has not joined sanctions on Russia — after departing from Montenegro.

Abramovich said earlier this month he was selling the London club, with Chelsea operating under a special government licence, and the Premier League board has disqualified him as a club director.

A number of consortiums have expressed an interest in purchasing the club.

More to follow…