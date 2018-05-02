Rollercoaster stalls with riders hanging 100ft above ground

The amusement park said the Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster’s two carriages stalled midway through the 1,100m ride, with riders suspended in a flying position about 100ft above the ground.

The Osaka park, packed with holiday makers during Japan’s “Golden Week” series of holidays, said all of the riders were evacuated safely. The last passenger had to wait two hours before being brought down.

Passengers are rescued from the stopped Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster at Universal Studios Japan (Kyodo News/AP)

The park apologised and said the problem was caused by a motor-regulating device on the rails.