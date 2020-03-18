Rockets land near US Embassy in Baghdad

Rockets fell in Baghdad near the US Embassy on Tuesday (Lewis Whyld/PA)

At least three rockets struck Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone near the American Embassy late on Tuesday, Iraqi security officials said.

The strike came a day after an attack on a nearby training base housing US-led coalition troops and NATO trainers.

It was the fourth such attack in a week.

At least three rockets struck the Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government and home to several foreign embassies, two Iraqi security officials said.

Myles Caggins, spokesman for the coalition, said the rockets fell at least 1.2 miles from the embassy.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The previous evening, rockets hit the Basmaya base near the Iraqi capital, according to the Iraqi army.

A Spanish contingent of the coalition and NATO trainers are present at the Basmaya site. There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from the coalition and no militant group claimed responsibility for the assault.

Last Wednesday, more than two dozen rockets struck Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, killing three coalition servicemen, including one British and two American service personnel.

It was the deadliest attack targeting US troops since a late December rocket attack on an Iraqi base, which killed a US contractor and triggered a series of attacks that brought Iraq to the brink of war.

Wednesday’s barrage was followed by another attack, on Saturday at the same site, which wounded five soldiers — three coalition members and two Iraqi soldiers.

The first attack prompted American airstrikes Friday against what US officials said were mainly weapons facilities belonging to Kataib Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia group believed to be responsible for the attack.

However, Iraq’s military said those airstrikes killed five security force members and a civilian, while wounding five fighters from the Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella organisation including an array of militias, including some Iran-backed groups.

Iran-backed Shiite militia groups vowed to exact revenge, signalling another cycle of tit-for-tat violence between Washington and Tehran that could play out in Iraq.

PA Media