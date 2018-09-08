Rockets fired at airport amid Basra unrest

Assailants have fired three rockets at Basra Airport, officials said, amid the most serious violence in the Iraqi city in years.

An official at the airport said it was not clear who was behind the attack with Katyusha missiles, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility. No casualties were reported.

The official said the incident did not disrupt flights in or out of the city.

Protests in Basra (Nabil al-Jurani/AP)

The attack followed a chaotic night that saw hundreds of angry protesters storm and set fire to the Iranian consulate and other Iranian interests in Basra.

The protests in Iraq’s oil-rich southern Shiite heartland are calling for an end to endemic corruption, soaring joblessness and poor public services.

Press Association