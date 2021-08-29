Rocket strike near Kabul airport kills child

U.S military aircraft takes off at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The massive U.S.-led airlift was winding down Saturday ahead of a U.S. deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan by Tuesday. Most allies have completed their own airlifts and flown out after 20 years of deployment in the country. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

A rocket has struck a neighbourhood north west of Kabul’s international airport amid the US evacuation, killing a child, according to a local police chief.

Rashid, who goes by one name, said the rocket struck on Sunday afternoon.

No group immediately claimed the attack.

The rocket fire came as the US winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul’s international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago.

After an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K, killed more than 180 people, the Taliban increased security around the airfield as the UK ended its evacuation flights on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman said a US military air strike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened on Sunday.