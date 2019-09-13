News World News

Friday 13 September 2019

Robert Mugabe will be buried at Zimbabwe’s national Heroes’ Acre site

His nephew told reporters the ceremony would be private and details are still being worked out.

Former president Robert Mugabe’s two sons Chatunga Mugabe, centre, and Robert Mugabe Junior, right, accompany his coffin (Ben Curtis/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will be buried at the national Heroes’ Acre site but it is not yet clear when.

Leo Mugabe, the former leader’s nephew, told reporters on Friday that the decision was made after consulting with traditional chiefs.

The nephew says it will be a private family burial and that details including the day are still being worked out.

Leo Mugabe (Ben Curtis/AP)

Robert Mugabe’s body is on view at a local stadium for a second day.

A stampede on Thursday injured several people trying to view it.

Mugabe died last week in Singapore at the age of 95.

He led the southern African nation for 37 years before being forced to resign in late 2017.

