Robert Mugabe brands his removal from power as ‘coup’ and ‘disgrace’

Mr Mugabe, 94, told South African broadcaster SABC in the broadcast aired on Thursday that he was pushed out by the military, which staged a takeover that led to Mr Mugabe’s resignation after 37 years in power.

The former president spoke at his mansion in a suburb of the capital, Harare.

He says “it was a coup”, adding “we must undo this disgrace”.

The military intervention was hugely popular in Zimbabwe and led to impeachment proceedings by the ruling party against Mr Mugabe, who was replaced by former confidant Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Analysts believe prospects that Mr Mugabe could make a political comeback are remote.