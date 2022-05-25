Roadblocks set up in Pakistani capital to thwart Imran Khan rally

Police officers assemble next to shipping containers placed by authorities block a road leading to capital city in an attempt to foil the planned rally (AP)

Pakistani authorities have used dozens of shipping containers and trucks to block off major roads into the capital Islamabad, after former prime minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators on a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.

The march has raised fears of violent clashes between supporters of Mr Khan – the country’s top opposition leader – and security forces.

A former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Mr Khan served as prime minister for three-and-a-half years until last month, when he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Unacceptable & condemnable. Late justice Javed Iqbal & justice retd Nasira Javed Iqbal's home was violated by Punjab police in early hrs of morning when they broke gate & forced entry to arrest Senator Walid Iqbal.This is not only illegal but a shameful act by PMLN's illegal govt — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 24, 2022

Since then, he has held rallies with thousands of people across the country.

And although Wednesday’s demonstration was banned a day earlier, Mr Khan insists it will be massive and peaceful, and will not end until the government agrees to hold fresh elections this year, not in 2023 as scheduled.

Mr Khan says his removal was the result of a US-organised plot in collusion with his successor Shahbaz Sharif, whose government has vowed a stern response if Mr Khan violates the ban. Washington has also denied any role in Pakistan’s internal politics.

Overnight, authorities blocked the main road route into the city with shipping containers filled with earth, while similar obstacles sprung up on other routes into the city.

Expand Close Shipping containers placed by authorities block a key road route to the capital city (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shipping containers placed by authorities block a key road route to the capital city (AP)

Mr Khan has urged his supporters to remove the containers and circumvent any blockades in order to enter the city. “I will be among you Wednesday afternoon,” he said, to rally in front of parliament.

The former premier has already massed thousands of supporters along with leaders of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Peshawar, the capital of north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where his party rules.

From there, his followers must cross a bridge at the province’s border that the government has blocked, before assembling on the outskirts of Islamabad for the march.

The government launched a crackdown on his supporters ahead of the march, arresting hundreds of people

across the country. They have deployed additional police and paramilitary troops on highways and in Islamabad to stop the rally, with tractor trailers parked across both lanes of traffic in several areas.

Expand Close Mr Khan has pledged the demo will be peaceful (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mr Khan has pledged the demo will be peaceful (AP)

The measures were announced after a policeman was killed during a raid on the home of a notable Khan supporter in Lahore. Interior minister Rana Sanaullah said Mr Khan will be arrested if the rally goes ahead. Riot police are massing near the road blocks.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s supreme court is about to hear a petition to remove the blockades into Islamabad.

Authorities say that if Mr Khan agrees to submit a written assurance that his rally will be peaceful and he will confine himself to a public park, the government would consider lifting a ban on the rally.