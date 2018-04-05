Rival suitors named for takeover target Fidessa

Trading software firm Fidessa has revealed the rival suitors looking to gatecrash Temenos Group’s £1.4 billion takeover approach.

Trading software firm Fidessa has revealed the rival suitors looking to gatecrash Temenos Group’s £1.4 billion takeover approach.

The group has moved to demystify media speculation by naming ION Investment Group and SS&C Technologies Holdings as the two companies eyeing swoops.

ION, which provides automation software to financial firms and authorities, is looking to trump Temenos by offering £38.297 per share – a 5% premium on the Swiss firm’s bid. No proposed terms had been put forward by SS&C, but Fidessa previously stated that its offer was higher than what Temenos has put on the table.

Shares in Fidessa have rocketed by 76% since it accepted the Temenos approach in February of £35.67 in cash per share and a special dividend. The move represents a 37% premium of its closing share price of 2,605p on February 16.

Fidessa was up just under 1% in morning trading on the London Stock Exchange. The emerging takeover tussle follows a flurry of deal activity in the financial trading space.

UK-based Nex Group announced at the end of last month that it has agreed to a £3.9 billion takeover by US futures exchange giant CME. Nex – which employs around 2,000 staff worldwide – will see its London headquarters merged with CME’s, which is based in Chicago, although the firms said their European HQ will be based in London in a boost to the City amid Brexit talks.

Meanwhile, Thomson Reuters is in advanced talks to offload a stake in its financial and risk (F&R) business to US private equity outfit Blackstone Group.

Press Association