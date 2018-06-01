Rival Koreas set for talks to reduce military tensions and reunite families

During a meeting of senior officials at the border village of Panmunjom, the North and South also agreed to establish a liaison office at the town of Kaesong, and to discuss fielding combined sports teams at the Asian Games in August, as they continue to take steps toward reconciliation.

South Korea said building trust with North Korea is crucial amid a US-led diplomatic push to persuade the North to give up its nuclear weapons.

South Korean unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon, second from left, talks with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, second right (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)

The high-level meeting between the Koreas followed talks in New York between US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol on a possible summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.