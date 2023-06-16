Ringo Starr among celebrity tattoo designers for WaterAid’s climate campaign
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
Sir Ringo Starr and Blondie singer Debbie Harry are among the famous faces who have teamed up with WaterAid to design tattoos which will be launched at Glastonbury.
