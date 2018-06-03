Right-wing party wins most votes in Slovenia election, exit poll shows

A right-wing opposition party led by a former Slovenian prime minister has won the most votes but not enough to rule the country on its own, an exit poll from a parliamentary election suggested.

The poll carried by public broadcaster TV Slovenia and commercial channel POP TV said that Janez Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party received 24.4% of the vote.

The second-placed party, the List of Marjan Sarec, trailed with 12.6%. The Modern Center Party of outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar was third with 9.8%.

The Left party had 9.5% and the Social Democrats won 9.3%, the poll conducted by the Mediana Institute said. If confirmed in official returns, the results mean no party secured a majority in Slovenia’s 90-member parliament and the likely next step is negotiations to form a coalition government.

Janez Jansa is accompanied by his wife Urska as he arrives to vote (AP) The negotiations could keep Mr Jansa from another term as prime minister since other groups have suggested they were unwilling to form an alliance with him. He previously held the office during 2004-2008 and 2012-2013. Mr Jansa is an ally of Hungary’s anti-immigration prime minister, Viktor Orban. His election prowess with Slovenia’s 1.7 million voters mirrors the growth of right-wing populism in central and eastern Europe following a large influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

A government led by Mr Jansa would shift Slovenia to the right and add an anti-immigrant voice to the European Union. Some 500,000 migrants passed through Slovenia, a country with a population of 2 million, during 2015. Slovenia, once part of the former Yugoslavia and the native home of US first lady Melania Trump, joined the EU in 2004. It has used the euro as its official currency since 2007.

