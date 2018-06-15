Riders plunge to ground as roller coaster derails in Florida

Eight others had to be pulled to safety high above the Daytona Beach Boardwalk, they added.

#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Daytona Beach Fire Department spokeswoman Sasha Staton said the front car came off the tracks and two of its four passengers suffered traumatic injuries falling to the ground.

Firefighters extricated two others from the dangling car.