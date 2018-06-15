News World News

Friday 15 June 2018

Riders plunge to ground as roller coaster derails in Florida

Two people fell and eight others had to be pulled to safety high above the Daytona Beach Boardwalk in Florida.

Emergency crews work on a roller coaster car that derailed in Florida (Daytona Beach Fire department via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Two people fell 34ft to the ground when a roller coaster derailed in Florida, authorities have said.

Eight others had to be pulled to safety high above the Daytona Beach Boardwalk, they added.

Daytona Beach Fire Department spokeswoman Sasha Staton said the front car came off the tracks and two of its four passengers suffered traumatic injuries falling to the ground.

Firefighters extricated two others from the dangling car.

Emergency crews work on the derailed roller coaster car (Daytona Beach Fire department via AP)

Six of the 10 riders were taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, Ms Staton said.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, she added.

Press Association

