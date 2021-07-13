Revolution Beauty to float next week in almost £500m listing

Revolution Beauty has confirmed plans to float in London with a listing worth almost £500 million.

The beauty brand, which was only founded in 2014, is set to trade on the AIM index with a market value of £495 million from Monday July 19.

The group sells beauty and skincare products in more than 11,000 outlets with retailers across 45 countries, as well as online through the likes of lookfantastic and Asos, while it also sells direct to consumers.

Adam Minto and co-founder Tom Allsworth own the business with minority shareholder TSG Consumer Partners.

The IPO of Revolution Beauty marks a significant milestone in the company’s development Adam Minto, chief executive

Revolution said on Tuesday that the company will raise £110.7 million through the placing of new shares.

It added that about £20 million from the fundraising will be pumped back into the business to fuel its growth strategy.

The firm said a share sale is also expected to raise almost £190 million for existing shareholders.

The founders will retain a roughly 30% stake, while TSG will sell the majority of its holding.

Revolution has grown to post net revenues of £157.6 million for the 14 months to February 28 and currently employs 220 people.

Mr Minto, chief executive, said: “The IPO of Revolution Beauty marks a significant milestone in the company’s development and provides us with a solid platform to execute our exciting growth plans and take advantage of the significant opportunities for global expansion in a compelling growth market.

“We are delighted by the strong support from investors and we look forward to creating long-term value for our new shareholders as we look forward to our future as a public company.”