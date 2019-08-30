Revolut banking app hit by technical issues

Revolut customers were left unable to use features of their banking apps on Friday due to technical issues.

The challenger bank, which has more than 1.5 million customers in the UK and in excess of 4.5 million worldwide, said at midday on Friday it was suffering from a “technical issue” causing problems with some transactions.

“We are currently experiencing a technical difficulty which is causing some card payments and top-ups to fail or appear as ‘pending’. Our team is working to fix this and we expect to be back to normal very soon. We’re sorry for the temporary inconvenience.”

Revolut later said on Twitter that the issue had been fixed, although some customers were still experiencing problems in the afternoon.

A representative told PA most of the problems had been dealt with and anything outstanding would be resolved soon.

It comes in the same week that NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland customers were unable to access the banks’ websites and online banking login pages following an outage.

Revolut was struck by controversy earlier this year when it emerged it had switched off an automatic system which stops suspicious money transactions on its platform last year.

It has since beefed up its board with banking executives from the likes of Deutsche Bank and N26 as it seeks to move on from the debacle.

In June it made its first foray outside of Europe as it launched in Australia.

PA Media