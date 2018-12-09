The prospect of working for the British royal family had thousands clicking online job adverts this year.

Revealed: The job adverts that generated the most clicks on LinkedIn

A busy royal year which saw Harry and Meghan wed, the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child and Princess Eugenie marry her long-term partner helped generate huge interest in the postings.

Professional networking site LinkedIn has compiled a list of the most-viewed jobs on its website during 2018, with everything from a post with a top architect firm to working for the brand Jo Malone featured.

Among the most-viewed jobs of the past 12 months are three which involve working closely with the British monarchy, from communications assistant in the number two spot, private secretary to Anne in eighth place and a job as a communications officer featuring at 24.

With more than 70,000 views, the most popular job was a management consultant role with the Boston Consulting Group, an organisation frequently featured in lists of the best places to work.

Meanwhile, traditionally well-paid roles in finance and property were joined this year by jobs with more of a lifestyle focus, like travel content producer for MTV and social media trainee for Jo Malone.

The second-placed communications assistant role attracted 67,211 views and the job advert, now closed, stated a starting salary of £22,000 and was seeking someone with "energy, enthusiasm and potential".

It added: "Whether covering a state visit, award ceremony or royal engagement, you'll make sure our communications spark interest and reach a range of audiences."

Royal fans curious about working for the Princess Royal viewed the advert for her new private secretary 37,016 times.

Darain Faraz, careers expert at LinkedIn, said: "Every year we love seeing the breadth of jobs that are piquing the interest of the great British public - and this year is no different.

"From the royal family to Chanel, and Jo Malone to Barclays, job-seekers across the UK are turning to their LinkedIn community to search for their next career move.

"It's interesting to see more of a focus on technology this year, with roles such as Java developer and data scientist sitting alongside the more traditional professions such as architect and analyst."

Press Association