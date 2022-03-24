Revealed: How the Irish Red Cross plans to allocate the €20 million raised for Ukrainian crisis

People stand in a long queue during the distribution of humanitarian aid near a damaged block of flats in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The Irish Red Cross has released details of how it plans to spend the €20 million which has been raised in Ireland so far in response to the Ukraine crisis.

€15 million of the total has been donated by members of the public, with the remaining €5 million coming from businesses.

The charity said it aims to raise a further €6 million to meet the needs of refugees entering Ireland as well as for possible developments of the crisis into the future.

Given that the war has no defined end date, the Irish Red Cross said it has planned its funding interventions over a two-year timeframe on the basis of a €26 million projected budget.

“This current period is the immediate emergency phase to which €10 million is being allocated, the second phase is the beginning of a return to normality and reconstruction to which €4.5 million is being allocated and the final phase focusing on the rebuilding of livelihoods to which €10 million will be allocated. All of this is dependent on the de-escalation of conflict or its continuance or indeed expansion,” the charity said in a statement.

The charity said it has committed €5.7 million so far between the International Federation of the Red Cross, International Committee of the Red Cross and the Ukraine Red Cross.

The Irish Red Cross said these funds have been targeted at operational needs in Ukraine and its borders by setting up the Red Cross Humanitarian Services at various border points.

It said the service points are providing tens of thousands of relief items such as food parcels, water, tarpaulins, kitchen sets, heating materials, solar lamps, first aid kits, hygiene kits, high thermal blankets, sim cards, household briquettes, cash and vouchers.

The Irish Red Cross said the intention of the support is to provide “life-saving aid” to people on the move, and to people trapped inside cities in Ukraine; ensuring that their health care and basic needs are met. The charity is also providing psychosocial supports and protection for vulnerable people.

It said it is also supporting the newly arrived refugees in Ireland by providing "meet, greet and transport services" at airports and ferry ports, psychosocial first aid, information and voucher supports to assist with their immediate food and non-food needs.

The charity is working with the general public and Government to source accommodation for refugees in vacant and shared homes throughout the country and it has allocated an initial budget of €1.5 million for these supports.

Irish Red Cross Secretary General Liam O’Dwyer said the response from the Irish Public to the Ukraine crisis has been so very generous.

"There has been an unbelievable amount of support given so far where they just want to do as much as humanly possible to help the people of Ukraine and those impacted by this conflict," he said.

"The devastating reality is that needs by people in Ukraine and those fleeing are growing by the day. We have been busy directing resources to the needs of those displaced in Ukraine, neighbouring countries and other impacted countries such as Ireland and we will continue to do so.

“With regard to those who have generously pledged accommodation we are asking them to be patient when awaiting contact, this process is now underway. We are initially focusing on the vacant properties to move refugees into, this will take a few weeks and from there we will move on to the offers of shared accommodation. Garda vetting is also required for many of the persons offering shared accommodation where minors or vulnerable people will go to with a guardian."

Mr O'Dwyer said the Red Cross will be in touch in the next "week or two" regarding the Garda vetting process.