Monday 29 April 2019

Restoring Notre Dame cannot be rushed, experts warn

France’s government had hoped to speed up the reconstruction.

Cranes around Notre Dame cathedral in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A group of French and international architects and heritage experts have called on French President Emmanuel Macron to allow the necessary time to ensure good reconstruction work on the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral.

France’s government last week presented a bill aimed at speeding up the reconstruction that would allow workers to avoid some ordinary renovation procedures.

The blaze devastated Notre Dame

Mr Macron has set a goal of rebuilding the cathedral in just five years, which some experts consider simply impossible to achieve.

In a column in French newspaper Le Figaro, a group of 1,100 experts urged Mr Macron to “let historians and experts have the time for diagnosis before deciding on the future of the monument”.

They called for a well-considered, thoughtful and ethical approach and warned against a “political agenda” based on speed.

