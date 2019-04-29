Restoring Notre Dame cannot be rushed, experts warn
France’s government had hoped to speed up the reconstruction.
A group of French and international architects and heritage experts have called on French President Emmanuel Macron to allow the necessary time to ensure good reconstruction work on the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral.
France’s government last week presented a bill aimed at speeding up the reconstruction that would allow workers to avoid some ordinary renovation procedures.
Mr Macron has set a goal of rebuilding the cathedral in just five years, which some experts consider simply impossible to achieve.
In a column in French newspaper Le Figaro, a group of 1,100 experts urged Mr Macron to “let historians and experts have the time for diagnosis before deciding on the future of the monument”.
They called for a well-considered, thoughtful and ethical approach and warned against a “political agenda” based on speed.
Press Association