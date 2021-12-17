Residents trapped on roofs as typhoon leaves 12 dead in Philippines

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers assist residents over floodwaters caused by Typhoon Rai as they are evacuated to higher ground in Cagayan de Oro City, southern Philippines, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated to safety in the southern and central Philippines as Typhoon Rai approached Thursday at a time when authorities were warning the public to avoid crowds after the first infections caused by the omicron strain of the coronavirus were reported in the country, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

A powerful typhoon that battered the central Philippines has left at least 12 people dead amid massive floods that trapped residents on roofs and damaged buildings, officials said.

Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after slamming ashore on Thursday on the country’s south-eastern coast but still packed destructive and deadly winds of 150kph (93mph) and gusts of up to 205kph (127mph).

Meteorologists said it was moving away into the South China Sea on Friday.

Damage at the airport on Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province (Philippine Coast Guard/AP)

Officials are assessing the damage and casualties wrought by one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country in recent years, but said efforts were hampered by widespread power outages, downed communications and roads clogged with fallen trees and debris.

Witnesses described ferocious winds that ripped off roofs and forced down trees.

“I have never experienced such ferocity of the wind in my life and we were not even directly hit,” said Jerry Trenas, mayor of central Iloilo city, adding that at least one resident was killed when she was hit by a cluster of bamboo blown down on her hut.

Workers were clearing roads in the coastal city of nearly half a million people, which remained without power and struggled with erratic mobile phone signals, he said.

Damage in Talisay, Cebu province (Jay Labra/AP)

Eleven other people died, mostly after being hit by falling trees, collapsed walls and ceilings and debris, and seven villagers were missing, Ricardo Jalad, who heads the government’s disaster response agency, told President Rodrigo Duterte in a televised meeting.

A large number of houses and buildings, including an airport and a hotel, were damaged by the wind or inundated by floodwater, officials said.

In central Bohol province, which was directly hit by the typhoon, governor Arthur Yap said many residents remained trapped on their roofs by floodwater for a second day in the riverside town of Loboc, where his own house was swamped by water up to the second floor.

He pleaded for volunteers from other regions to help save residents, saying he and other officials were struggling to deploy rescue boats to Loboc.

“Hundreds of families are trapped on the rooftops right now,” Mr Yap told DZBB radio, adding that residents were exposed to rain and wind overnight.

“We need first responders. What’s important now is to save lives.”

Toppled electrical pole lie along a street in Cebu city (Jay Labra/AP)

It is unclear what happened in other towns in the hard-hit province, which still have no electricity, Mr Yap said.

Presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said more than 332,000 people were evacuated as the typhoon approached, including nearly 15,000 who were taken to evacuation centres.

Crowding in centres complicated efforts to keep people safely distanced after authorities detected the country’s first infections caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Vaccination campaigns were also halted in provinces lashed by the typhoon.

The coastguard grounded all vessels in dozens of ports, stranding more than 4,500 passengers and ferry and cargo ship workers.

Ships grounded by Typhoon Rai (Jay Labra/AP)

An international airport in central Cebu province was closed and several mostly domestic flights were cancelled, while schools and workplaces were shut in the most vulnerable areas, Mr Nograles said.

At least 62 cities and towns either lost power entirely or were experiencing disruptions.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.