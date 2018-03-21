Researcher captures striking footage of minke whale near Antarctica

Striking footage of a minke whale swimming underwater near Antarctica has been captured by marine mammal expert Dr Regina Eisert.

Ms Eisert said the whales look similar from the surface but she gained a new appreciation for their individuality after seeing the markings on one close up.

She said her team got the underwater video by luck. They had planned to film underwater for two weeks but managed to get just 90 minutes of footage before running into technical problems. Check out this amazing footage, perhaps the first showing a Minke Whale under water in the ice-covered Ross Sea. This footage was taken this season by Dr. Regina Eisert and her team from the University of Canterbury pic.twitter.com/ZLgUTx15zk — AntarcticaNewZealand (@AntarcticaNZ) March 20, 2018 A researcher at the University of Canterbury, Ms Eisert said they were in Antarctica earlier this year mainly to research orcas in the Ross Sea.

But she said their observations of minke whales could shed new light on their feeding patterns. “Baleen whales are an important part of the ecosystem but they’re grossly understudied,” she said.

The conventional thinking has been that minke whales mainly chase krill, Ms Eisert said. But she could not see any krill where the whales were swimming, and so she thinks they may have been chasing small schools of fish. She hopes they will be able to find out more about what the whales eat after taking a tiny amount of skin and blubber from the minke whales using a modified tranquiliser gun.

Ms Eisert and her team got their footage after being dropped by helicopter on sea ice not far from two research stations, New Zealand’s Scott Base and the American base McMurdo Station. The US Coast Guard icebreaker Polar Star had earlier cut a channel through the ice to allow the stations to be resupplied, which Ms Eisert said also provided a kind of road for the whales.

She said there had been very little study of minke whales in the Ross Sea region, despite there being more than 100,000 in the area. The cost and difficulty of studying them in such a remote and inhospitable place had been a deterrent, she said.

Her research, sponsored by The Pew Charitable Trusts, will examine the effect of a new marine protected area on the Ross Sea ecosystem.

Press Association