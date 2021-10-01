Research shows strangers avoid deep conversations because they underestimate people’s interest

People enjoy deep conversations with strangers but tend to stick to small talk because they underestimate how interested strangers are in their feelings, new research suggests.

Researchers say humans benefit from deep and meaningful talks that help to forge connections with one another.

But individuals tend to stick to less meaningful topics with people they do not know, because they underestimate how much others are interested in their lives.

According to a new study, people wrongly believe deeper conversations with strangers will be more awkward and less enjoyable than they actually are.

Study co-author, Nicholas Epley, professor of behavioural science at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, said: “Connecting with others in meaningful ways tends to make people happier, and yet people also seem reluctant to engage in deeper and more meaningful conversation.

“This struck us as an interesting social paradox: if connecting with others in deep and meaningful ways increases well-being, then why aren’t people doing it more often in daily life?”

In a bid to answer this question researchers designed a series of 12 experiments with more than 1,800 participants.

Pairs of people, mainly strangers, were asked to discuss either relatively deep or shallow topics.

Shallow questions included small-talk topics like “what is the best TV show you’ve seen in the last month?”

While deep questions resulted in more personal and intimate information, such as, “can you describe a time you cried in front of another person?”.

In other experiments, people generated their own deep and shallow conversation topics.

The study found that overall both deep and shallow conversations felt less awkward and participants felt greater feelings of connections and enjoyment than expected.

Researchers found the effect tended to be stronger for deep conversations.

The deeper conversations were also more enjoyable.