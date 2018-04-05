Research assistant kills four staff in gun attack at Turkish university
The gunman reportedly shot and killed a deputy dean, a secretary and two teaching staff.
A research assistant shot and killed four staff members at a university in Turkey, the university’s president says.
Professor Hasan Gonen said the gunman shot and killed a deputy dean, a secretary and two teaching staff.
It happened at Osmangazi University, in the city of Eskisehir, some 250km west of Ankara.
Reports said the gunman, identified as Volkan D, turned himself in to police after the attack.
Hurriyet newspaper said three other people were wounded.
Relatives of the victims rushed to the university as soon as news of the attack broke.
Press Association